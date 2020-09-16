53,417 Shares in At Home Group Inc (NYSE:HOME) Acquired by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of At Home Group Inc (NYSE:HOME) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 53,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of At Home Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOME. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of At Home Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in At Home Group by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 6,760 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in At Home Group during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in At Home Group by 38.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 7,201 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its holdings in shares of At Home Group by 32.3% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 35,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 8,672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

HOME has been the topic of several analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded At Home Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of At Home Group from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of At Home Group from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of At Home Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on At Home Group from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.88.

NYSE HOME opened at $15.80 on Wednesday. At Home Group Inc has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $23.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -1.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.24.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. At Home Group had a negative net margin of 35.75% and a positive return on equity of 14.74%. The firm had revenue of $515.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that At Home Group Inc will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Peter Sg Corsa sold 35,019 shares of At Home Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $700,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lewis L. Bird III sold 20,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $417,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,077,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 283,332 shares of company stock valued at $6,136,912. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 items, such as accent furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs and wall arts, artificial flowers and trees, bedding and bath products, candles, garden and outdoor décors, holiday accessories, home organization products, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

