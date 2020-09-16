Qube Holdings Ltd (QUB) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 18th

Qube Holdings Ltd (ASX:QUB) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, August 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.023 per share on Wednesday, October 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 18th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of A$2.49 and a 200 day moving average price of A$2.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.34.

In other news, insider Jacqueline (Jackie) McArthur acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$2.68 ($1.91) per share, for a total transaction of A$40,200.00 ($28,714.29).

Qube Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated import and export logistics services for freight moving to and from ports in Australia. The company's Logistics segment offers services relating to the import and export of primarily containerized cargo. This segment provides various services, including physical and documentary processes, and tasks of the import/export supply chain, such as road and rail transport of containers to and from ports, operation of container parks, customs and quarantine services, warehousing, intermodal terminals, international freight forwarding, and bulk rail haulage for rural commodities.

