Base Resources Limited (BSE) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 18th

Base Resources Limited (ASX:BSE) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, August 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Wednesday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 12.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.44, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of A$0.14 and a 200 day moving average price of A$0.18.

In related news, insider Timothy (Tim) Carstens 1,725,567 shares of Base Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th.

Base Resources Limited produces and sells mineral sands in Africa. The company produces mineral sands, such as rutile, ilmenite, and zircon. It primarily owns 100% interests in the Kwale Mineral Sands project located in Kenya. The company was formerly known as Base Iron Limited and changed its name to Base Resources Limited in 2010.

