Tiffany & Co. (TIF) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 18th

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 20th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.58 per share by the specialty retailer on Tuesday, October 13th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 18th.

Tiffany & Co. has raised its dividend payment by 30.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Tiffany & Co. has a payout ratio of 106.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Tiffany & Co. to earn $4.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.8%.

NYSE:TIF opened at $114.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $123.14 and its 200-day moving average is $124.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 3.18. Tiffany & Co. has a 52 week low of $86.39 and a 52 week high of $134.42. The firm has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.88.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $747.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.26 million. Tiffany & Co. had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tiffany & Co. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tiffany & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Tiffany & Co. from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Tiffany & Co. from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tiffany & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.86.

Tiffany & Co. Company Profile

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

