Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 18th

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 29th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.65 per share by the business services provider on Monday, October 12th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 18th.

Omnicom Group has increased its dividend by 20.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Omnicom Group has a dividend payout ratio of 55.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Omnicom Group to earn $5.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.3%.

Shares of OMC stock opened at $53.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.37. Omnicom Group has a 52 week low of $46.37 and a 52 week high of $82.73. The company has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.66.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 38.27% and a net margin of 6.72%. Omnicom Group’s quarterly revenue was down 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Omnicom Group will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Standpoint Research assumed coverage on Omnicom Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Omnicom Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.63.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

