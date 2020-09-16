NEWTEK Business Services Corp (NEWT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.58 on September 30th

NEWTEK Business Services Corp (NASDAQ:NEWT) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.58 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 18th. This is a positive change from NEWTEK Business Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56.

NEWTEK Business Services has increased its dividend payment by 11.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. NEWTEK Business Services has a payout ratio of 116.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect NEWTEK Business Services to earn $2.07 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 112.1%.

NEWT stock opened at $19.71 on Wednesday. NEWTEK Business Services has a 1-year low of $7.59 and a 1-year high of $23.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $412.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.80.

NEWTEK Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $46.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.08 million. NEWTEK Business Services had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 44.30%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NEWTEK Business Services will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut NEWTEK Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered NEWTEK Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet upgraded NEWTEK Business Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded NEWTEK Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

NEWTEK Business Services Company Profile

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

