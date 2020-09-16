Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) Declares $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 21st will be given a dividend of 0.094 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 18th.
Special Opportunities Fund has raised its dividend by 15.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
SPE opened at $12.75 on Wednesday. Special Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.50 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.22.
About Special Opportunities Fund
Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.
