Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) Declares $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Posted by on Sep 16th, 2020

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 21st will be given a dividend of 0.094 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 18th.

Special Opportunities Fund has raised its dividend by 15.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

SPE opened at $12.75 on Wednesday. Special Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.50 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.22.

In other news, Chairman Phillip Goldstein acquired 11,405 shares of Special Opportunities Fund stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.74 per share, with a total value of $133,894.70. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 113,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,335,084.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 22.38% of the company’s stock.

About Special Opportunities Fund

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

