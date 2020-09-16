High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) Declares $0.08 Monthly Dividend

High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.082 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 18th.

High Income Securities Fund has decreased its dividend by 20.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

High Income Securities Fund stock opened at $8.46 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.60. High Income Securities Fund has a 1-year low of $4.70 and a 1-year high of $9.61.

High Income Securities Fund is a closed-ended balanced income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

