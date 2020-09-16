Superior Plus Corp. (SPB) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 29th

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, September 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.72 per share on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $8.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 69.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Superior Plus’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Shares of SPB stock opened at C$12.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion and a PE ratio of 63.49. Superior Plus has a 52-week low of C$5.97 and a 52-week high of C$13.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.10 and its 200 day moving average price is C$10.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.57.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.20) by C$0.24. The firm had revenue of C$450.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$525.00 million. Analysts expect that Superior Plus will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SPB shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$11.50 to C$11.75 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a report on Monday, August 17th.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. The company's Energy Distribution segment provides distribution, wholesale procurement, and related services for propane, heating oil, and other refined fuels. Its Specialty Chemicals segment supplies sodium chlorate and technology to the pulp and paper industries, as well as potassium and chlor-alkali products.

