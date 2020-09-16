Albion Technology and General VCT PLC (AATG) to Issue Dividend of GBX 9 on October 30th

Albion Technology and General VCT PLC (LON:AATG) declared a dividend on Monday, September 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 9 ($0.12) per share on Friday, October 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 12.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This is an increase from Albion Technology and General VCT’s previous dividend of $1.95. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of Albion Technology and General VCT stock opened at GBX 74.50 ($0.97) on Wednesday. Albion Technology and General VCT has a 12 month low of GBX 69 ($0.90) and a 12 month high of GBX 82 ($1.07). The stock has a market capitalization of $82.05 million and a P/E ratio of 7.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 71.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 73.20.

Get Albion Technology and General VCT alerts:

Albion Technology and General VCT Company Profile

Albion Technology & General VCT PLC is a United Kingdom-based venture capital trust. The Company’s investment objective is to provide investors with a regular and predictable source of dividend income combined with the prospect of long-term capital growth through allowing investors the opportunity to participate in a balanced portfolio of technology and non-technology businesses.

Featured Article: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Albion Technology and General VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albion Technology and General VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.