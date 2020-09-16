Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust PLC (MNP) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.90 on October 23rd

Posted by on Sep 16th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust PLC (LON:MNP) announced a dividend on Monday, September 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) per share by the investment trust on Friday, October 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON MNP opened at GBX 348 ($4.55) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 330.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 298.01. Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 2.57 ($0.03) and a 12-month high of GBX 350 ($4.57). The company has a market cap of $285.81 million and a P/E ratio of 5.77.

Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust Company Profile

Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Company’s objective is to achieve long-term capital growth in excess of the capital return of the Financial Times Stock Exchange (FTSE) World index. It invests in global equities for long-term capital growth. The Company invests in predominantly large capitalization equities; companies which are market leaders in their industries and have superior share price appreciation potential due to earnings, assets or valuation anomalies.

Read More: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?

Dividend History for Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust (LON:MNP)

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Qube Holdings Ltd To Go Ex-Dividend on September 18th
Qube Holdings Ltd To Go Ex-Dividend on September 18th
Base Resources Limited To Go Ex-Dividend on September 18th
Base Resources Limited To Go Ex-Dividend on September 18th
Tiffany & Co. To Go Ex-Dividend on September 18th
Tiffany & Co. To Go Ex-Dividend on September 18th
Stock Yards Bancorp Inc to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 on October 1st
Stock Yards Bancorp Inc to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 on October 1st
AMP Limited To Go Ex-Dividend on September 18th
AMP Limited To Go Ex-Dividend on September 18th
Omnicom Group Inc. To Go Ex-Dividend on September 18th
Omnicom Group Inc. To Go Ex-Dividend on September 18th


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report