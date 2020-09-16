Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust PLC (MNP) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.90 on October 23rd

Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust PLC (LON:MNP) announced a dividend on Monday, September 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) per share by the investment trust on Friday, October 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON MNP opened at GBX 348 ($4.55) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 330.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 298.01. Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 2.57 ($0.03) and a 12-month high of GBX 350 ($4.57). The company has a market cap of $285.81 million and a P/E ratio of 5.77.

Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust Company Profile

Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Company’s objective is to achieve long-term capital growth in excess of the capital return of the Financial Times Stock Exchange (FTSE) World index. It invests in global equities for long-term capital growth. The Company invests in predominantly large capitalization equities; companies which are market leaders in their industries and have superior share price appreciation potential due to earnings, assets or valuation anomalies.

