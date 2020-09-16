Albion Technology and General VCT PLC (LON:AATG) Plans GBX 1.95 Dividend

Albion Technology and General VCT PLC (LON:AATG) declared a dividend on Monday, September 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.95 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of AATG stock opened at GBX 74.50 ($0.97) on Wednesday. Albion Technology and General VCT has a 12-month low of GBX 69 ($0.90) and a 12-month high of GBX 82 ($1.07). The company has a market capitalization of $82.05 million and a P/E ratio of 7.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 71.92 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 73.20.

About Albion Technology and General VCT

Albion Technology & General VCT PLC is a United Kingdom-based venture capital trust. The Company’s investment objective is to provide investors with a regular and predictable source of dividend income combined with the prospect of long-term capital growth through allowing investors the opportunity to participate in a balanced portfolio of technology and non-technology businesses.

