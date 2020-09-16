Mercantile Investment Trust PLC (MRC) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.35 on November 2nd

Mercantile Investment Trust PLC (LON:MRC) announced a dividend on Monday, September 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.35 ($0.02) per share by the investment trust on Monday, November 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON MRC opened at GBX 182.20 ($2.38) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 190.98 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 190.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.99. Mercantile Investment Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 116.68 ($1.52) and a 52-week high of GBX 279.10 ($3.65). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.15, a quick ratio of 13.15 and a current ratio of 13.15.

Mercantile Investment Trust Company Profile

The Mercantile Investment Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdoms. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors.

