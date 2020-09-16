HgCapital Trust plc (HGT) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 24th

HgCapital Trust plc (LON:HGT) announced a dividend on Monday, September 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share by the investment trust on Friday, October 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

HGT opened at GBX 284 ($3.71) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 261.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 237.64. HgCapital Trust has a one year low of GBX 148.40 ($1.94) and a one year high of GBX 287 ($3.75). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.86.

About HgCapital Trust

HgCapital Trust plc is an investment trust company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with consistent long-term capital appreciation in excess of the Financial Times and the London Stock Exchange (FTSE) All-Share Index by investing in unquoted companies. It invests primarily in technology and technology-enabled services across Europe.

