Fletcher King plc (FLK) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 1st

Fletcher King plc (LON:FLK) announced a dividend on Monday, September 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Friday, October 30th. This represents a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of LON:FLK opened at GBX 34 ($0.44) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 32.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 32.78. Fletcher King has a 1-year low of GBX 20 ($0.26) and a 1-year high of GBX 47.94 ($0.63). The stock has a market cap of $3.13 million and a PE ratio of 14.78.
About Fletcher King
Featured Article: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?
Receive News & Ratings for Fletcher King Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fletcher King and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.