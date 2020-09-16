Fletcher King plc (FLK) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 1st

Fletcher King plc (LON:FLK) announced a dividend on Monday, September 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Friday, October 30th. This represents a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:FLK opened at GBX 34 ($0.44) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 32.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 32.78. Fletcher King has a 1-year low of GBX 20 ($0.26) and a 1-year high of GBX 47.94 ($0.63). The stock has a market cap of $3.13 million and a PE ratio of 14.78.

About Fletcher King

Fletcher King Plc provides a range of property and advisory services in the United Kingdom. It offers services in the areas of property fund management, property asset management, investment broking, valuations, and ratings. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

