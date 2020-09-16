M.P. Evans Group PLC (MPE) to Issue Dividend of GBX 5 on November 6th

M.P. Evans Group PLC (LON:MPE) declared a dividend on Monday, September 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share on Friday, November 6th. This represents a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of M.P. Evans Group stock opened at GBX 590 ($7.71) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $321.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.82, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 588.41 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 570.53. M.P. Evans Group has a one year low of GBX 5.80 ($0.08) and a one year high of GBX 756 ($9.88).

MPE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of M.P. Evans Group in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of M.P. Evans Group in a report on Tuesday, July 28th.

M.P. Evans Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, operates oil palm plantations in Indonesia. The company produces crude palm oil and palm kernels. It is also involved in the property development and oil-palm fresh fruit bunches production businesses in Malaysia; and the provision of agronomic and management consultancy services.

