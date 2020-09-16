Blackstone/GSO Senior Fltg Rt Term Fund (BSL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on October 30th

Blackstone/GSO Senior Fltg Rt Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, September 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.079 per share on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd.

Blackstone/GSO Senior Fltg Rt Term Fund has raised its dividend payment by 12.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Blackstone/GSO Senior Fltg Rt Term Fund stock opened at $13.80 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.80. Blackstone/GSO Senior Fltg Rt Term Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.65 and a fifty-two week high of $17.00.

Blackstone/GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group L.P. It is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

