Friedman Industries Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD)

Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th.

Friedman Industries has increased its dividend payment by 300.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSEAMERICAN:FRD opened at $6.15 on Wednesday. Friedman Industries has a 12 month low of $3.72 and a 12 month high of $7.24.

Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $23.53 million for the quarter.

In other news, CEO Mike J. Taylor acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.49 per share, with a total value of $27,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

About Friedman Industries

Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and steel and pipe distribution activities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Coil Products and Tubular Products. The Coil Products segment processes hot-roll coils into sheet and plate, as well as customer-owned coils on a fee basis; and sells these products on a wholesale basis.

