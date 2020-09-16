Vale SA (VALE) to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $0.27 on October 7th

Vale SA (NYSE:VALE) declared a semi-annual dividend on Monday, September 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.2675 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 22nd.

Vale has raised its dividend payment by 433.1% over the last three years.

Shares of Vale stock opened at $11.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $60.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.54 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.85. Vale has a one year low of $6.49 and a one year high of $13.67.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.11). Vale had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 3.82%. The business had revenue of $7.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Vale will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised Vale from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. ValuEngine lowered Vale from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on Vale from $11.75 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. BNP Paribas upgraded Vale from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Vale from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.71.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Ferrous Minerals, Coal, and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and others ferrous products and services; and provides related logistic services.

