Blackstone / GSO Strategic Credit Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:BGB)

Blackstone / GSO Strategic Credit Fund (NYSE:BGB) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, September 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd.

Blackstone / GSO Strategic Credit Fund has raised its dividend payment by 4.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Blackstone / GSO Strategic Credit Fund alerts:

Shares of BGB opened at $12.10 on Wednesday. Blackstone / GSO Strategic Credit Fund has a 12 month low of $7.91 and a 12 month high of $14.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.92 and its 200-day moving average is $11.36.

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in the loans and other fixed income instruments including first- and second-lien secured loans and high-yield corporate bonds of different maturities.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone / GSO Strategic Credit Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone / GSO Strategic Credit Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.