Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc (BRG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 on October 5th

Posted by on Sep 16th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.1625 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, October 5th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has decreased its dividend by 44.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has a payout ratio of -45.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

BRG opened at $7.64 on Wednesday. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has a 52-week low of $3.79 and a 52-week high of $12.49.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.53.

BRG has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.31.

About Bluerock Residential Growth REIT

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?

Dividend History for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG)

Receive News & Ratings for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Qube Holdings Ltd To Go Ex-Dividend on September 18th
Qube Holdings Ltd To Go Ex-Dividend on September 18th
Base Resources Limited To Go Ex-Dividend on September 18th
Base Resources Limited To Go Ex-Dividend on September 18th
Tiffany & Co. To Go Ex-Dividend on September 18th
Tiffany & Co. To Go Ex-Dividend on September 18th
Stock Yards Bancorp Inc to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 on October 1st
Stock Yards Bancorp Inc to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 on October 1st
AMP Limited To Go Ex-Dividend on September 18th
AMP Limited To Go Ex-Dividend on September 18th
Omnicom Group Inc. To Go Ex-Dividend on September 18th
Omnicom Group Inc. To Go Ex-Dividend on September 18th


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report