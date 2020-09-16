The India Fund, Inc. (IFN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.46 on September 30th

The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.46 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 18th. This is a boost from The India Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

IFN stock opened at $16.96 on Wednesday. The India Fund has a 12 month low of $11.13 and a 12 month high of $21.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.40.

About The India Fund

The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.

