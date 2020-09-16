The India Fund, Inc. (IFN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.46 on September 30th

The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.46 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 18th. This is a boost from The India Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.
IFN stock opened at $16.96 on Wednesday. The India Fund has a 12 month low of $11.13 and a 12 month high of $21.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.40.
