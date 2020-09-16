New England Realty Associates LP (NEN) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 18th

Posted by on Sep 16th, 2020

New England Realty Associates LP (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 21st will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 18th.

New England Realty Associates has increased its dividend payment by 28.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NEN stock opened at $49.00 on Wednesday. New England Realty Associates has a 1-year low of $41.08 and a 1-year high of $64.80.

New England Realty Associates (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The company reported $12.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.76 million during the quarter.

About New England Realty Associates

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership engages in acquiring, developing, holding for investment, operating, and selling real estate properties in the United States. It owns and operates various residential apartment buildings, condominium units, and commercial properties located in Massachusetts and New Hampshire.

Dividend History for New England Realty Associates (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN)

