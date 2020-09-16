Bank of America Corp DE Sells 121,591 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 523,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,591 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 3.26% of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF worth $40,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 15.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 77.7% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 37.5% during the first quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 11.7% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period.

Shares of RWR stock opened at $82.54 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.03 and its 200 day moving average is $78.62. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $57.85 and a 52-week high of $107.88.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

