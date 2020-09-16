Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) Receives $129.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $129.00.

THG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Hanover Insurance Group from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock.

NYSE THG opened at $94.48 on Friday. Hanover Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $75.11 and a 1-year high of $144.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $102.19 and a 200-day moving average of $99.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.85.

Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.13. Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 6.39%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. Hanover Insurance Group’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hanover Insurance Group will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.86%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of THG. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 297 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 851.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 571 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Hanover Insurance Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hanover Insurance Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, umbrella, healthcare, mono-line general liability, and miscellaneous commercial property insurance products; and other commercial coverages, including inland marine, specialty program business, management and professional liability, surety, and specialty property.

