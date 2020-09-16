Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its stake in Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,266,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 298,262 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $41,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 33.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,183,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,658,000 after purchasing an additional 797,605 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new position in Sealed Air during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,701,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sealed Air by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,526,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,319,000 after acquiring an additional 61,900 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sealed Air by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,343,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,917,000 after acquiring an additional 517,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Sealed Air by 118.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,309,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,572 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on SEE. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.10.

Sealed Air stock opened at $38.61 on Wednesday. Sealed Air Corp has a 1 year low of $17.06 and a 1 year high of $42.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.47. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.24.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.22. Sealed Air had a net margin of 8.24% and a negative return on equity of 240.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Sealed Air’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Corp will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is 22.70%.

In other Sealed Air news, SVP Karl R. Deily sold 63,349 shares of Sealed Air stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $2,533,960.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 196,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,855,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Karl R. Deily sold 9,239 shares of Sealed Air stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.18, for a total transaction of $371,223.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 176,596 shares in the company, valued at $7,095,627.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials and equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, and total cost optimization for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.