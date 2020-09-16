Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 37,558 Shares of Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 308,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,558 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 1.06% of Cabot Microelectronics worth $43,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Cabot Microelectronics by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Cabot Microelectronics by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cabot Microelectronics by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 47,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,474,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Cabot Microelectronics by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Cabot Microelectronics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CCMP opened at $147.07 on Wednesday. Cabot Microelectronics Co. has a one year low of $85.26 and a one year high of $174.87. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $155.83 and a 200 day moving average of $135.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.30. Cabot Microelectronics had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The business had revenue of $274.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.90 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Cabot Microelectronics Co. will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Colleen Elizabeth Mumford sold 1,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.90, for a total value of $178,358.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,539.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William P. Noglows sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.51, for a total transaction of $1,453,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,781,433.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on CCMP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Cabot Microelectronics from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Cabot Microelectronics in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 29th. Finally, CL King boosted their target price on shares of Cabot Microelectronics from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.25.

Cabot Microelectronics Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. The firm offers chemical mechanical planarization slurries for polishing many of the conducting, insulating and isolating materials used in integrated circuit devices, and for polishing the disk substrates and magnetic heads used in hard disk drives.

