Bank of America Corp DE Sells 251,369 Shares of Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its position in Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS) by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,138,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 251,369 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Fortis were worth $43,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FTS. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortis by 6.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 576,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,309,000 after buying an additional 36,627 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Fortis by 2.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Fortis in the first quarter worth approximately $332,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Fortis by 10.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 596,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,002,000 after purchasing an additional 56,617 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Fortis by 9.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 83,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 7,275 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FTS. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Fortis from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Fortis from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.57.

Shares of NYSE FTS opened at $40.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.67. Fortis Inc has a 1 year low of $28.59 and a 1 year high of $44.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Fortis had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 6.06%. On average, research analysts expect that Fortis Inc will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.353 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Fortis’s payout ratio is 75.52%.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

