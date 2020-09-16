Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) Shares Acquired by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,956,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,856 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.07% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $43,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCP. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 22.8% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 38.1% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $22.47 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.81. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $18.60 and a 52 week high of $22.55.

