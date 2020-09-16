Brokerages Set Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Price Target at $27.80

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.80.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Healthcare Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th.

HCSG opened at $20.82 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.71. Healthcare Services Group has a 1 year low of $15.80 and a 1 year high of $31.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 0.50.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 17.86%. The firm had revenue of $452.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.41 million. Analysts forecast that Healthcare Services Group will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.204 per share. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.10%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 88.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

