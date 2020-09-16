Analysts Set Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT) PT at $47.78

Shares of Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.78.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CHCT shares. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Colliers Secur. assumed coverage on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $38.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd.

Get Community Healthcare Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CHCT opened at $48.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 83.64, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.96 and its 200 day moving average is $40.80. Community Healthcare Trust has a 52 week low of $20.12 and a 52 week high of $52.33.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.30). Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 3.83% and a net margin of 19.46%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Community Healthcare Trust will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.423 per share. This is an increase from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 95.48%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHCT. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 12.8% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $185,000. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in non-urban markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $478.4 million in 105 real estate properties as of March 31, 2019, located in 29 states, totaling approximately 2.3 million square feet.

Further Reading: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for Community Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.