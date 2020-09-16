Bank of America Corp DE Sells 35,088 Shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 170,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 35,088 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $43,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Zebra Technologies during the second quarter worth about $1,785,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 3.2% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 129,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,084,000 after acquiring an additional 4,039 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Zebra Technologies during the second quarter worth about $36,170,000. Means Investment CO. Inc. bought a new position in Zebra Technologies during the second quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 11.6% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 177,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,436,000 after acquiring an additional 18,459 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Zebra Technologies news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 25,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.43, for a total transaction of $7,272,841.29. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 253,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,830,450.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bill Burns sold 5,371 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.67, for a total transaction of $1,582,672.57. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,355,701.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,174 shares of company stock valued at $10,987,914 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ZBRA. Wolfe Research began coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $309.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $217.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $295.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $314.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.88.

NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $257.46 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $275.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $241.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Zebra Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $150.06 and a fifty-two week high of $295.52.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $956.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.97 million. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end?solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help?our customers?make business-critical decisions.?Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

