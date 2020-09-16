Bank of America Corp DE Sells 113,387 Shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) by 23.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 360,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 113,387 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 1.16% of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- worth $44,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 134.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 12,522 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 28.5% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,902 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 25.6% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 3,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 3.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,139,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,827,000 after buying an additional 35,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 37.0% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 63,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,530,000 after buying an additional 17,057 shares in the last quarter. 80.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GWPH stock opened at $107.13 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $111.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.88. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.22 and a beta of 1.78. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- has a twelve month low of $67.98 and a twelve month high of $142.27.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- had a negative net margin of 12.56% and a negative return on equity of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $121.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 68.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Douglas B. Snyder sold 9,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $102,942.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Volker Knappertz sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total transaction of $68,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,940 shares in the company, valued at $615,994.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,804 shares of company stock worth $463,722 in the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GWPH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.69.

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, as well as for the treatment of Dravet syndrome, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, tuberous sclerosis complex, and infantile spasms.

