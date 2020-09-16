Bank of America Corp DE Cuts Position in Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its position in shares of Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 795,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 72,649 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.87% of Stericycle worth $44,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Stericycle by 2.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,083,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $392,719,000 after buying an additional 159,669 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Stericycle by 2.1% during the second quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,172,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $233,562,000 after buying an additional 86,587 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Stericycle by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,137,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,842,000 after buying an additional 35,582 shares during the period. Saddle Point Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Stericycle by 0.9% during the first quarter. Saddle Point Management L.P. now owns 1,600,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,759,000 after buying an additional 14,402 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Stericycle by 4.9% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,367,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,575,000 after buying an additional 63,384 shares during the period.

SRCL stock opened at $63.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.06, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.22. Stericycle Inc has a twelve month low of $38.45 and a twelve month high of $67.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $598.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.27 million. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 9.73% and a negative net margin of 10.05%. The company’s revenue was down 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Stericycle Inc will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Daniel Ginnetti sold 6,238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total transaction of $404,222.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,187.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SRCL. Barrington Research downgraded Stericycle to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stericycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. BidaskClub downgraded Stericycle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stericycle in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Stericycle from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.88.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic and Canada Regulated Waste and Compliance; International Regulated Waste and Compliance; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

