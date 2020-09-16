Bank of America Corp DE Trims Stock Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its stake in Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 228,276 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 12,684 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.81% of Deckers Outdoor worth $44,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DECK. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the second quarter worth about $461,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the second quarter worth about $1,156,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 3.3% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 31,512 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the second quarter worth about $672,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the second quarter worth about $1,669,000.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DECK shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.13.

DECK stock opened at $214.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.88. Deckers Outdoor Corp has a twelve month low of $78.70 and a twelve month high of $225.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.83. The business had revenue of $283.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.52 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 26.64% and a net margin of 13.44%. Research analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Corp will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Thomas Garcia sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.86, for a total transaction of $97,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,212,288.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Powers sold 13,164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.88, for a total value of $2,762,860.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,004,819.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,032 shares of company stock valued at $7,468,150 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

