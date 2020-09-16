Brokerages Set Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) PT at $62.00

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.00.

RCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Veritas Investment Research upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RCI. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 116.5% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 19,162 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 10,311 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,434,861 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $98,934,000 after buying an additional 464,023 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 191.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 64,200 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after buying an additional 42,200 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,620,000. Institutional investors own 43.48% of the company’s stock.

RCI opened at $40.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.48. Rogers Communications has a 1-year low of $32.20 and a 1-year high of $51.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Rogers Communications will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.3717 per share. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. This is a boost from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.88%.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

