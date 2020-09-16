Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $392,000 Holdings in Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS)

Posted by on Sep 16th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al cut its stake in shares of Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,883 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ZS. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 0.4% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in Zscaler by 1.7% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in Zscaler by 1.7% during the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in Zscaler by 2.4% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in Zscaler during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZS opened at $132.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.03 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.54. Zscaler Inc has a 12 month low of $35.00 and a 12 month high of $163.80.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 26.69% and a negative return on equity of 27.39%. The firm had revenue of $125.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Zscaler Inc will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.94, for a total value of $365,349.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 308,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,032,021.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.73, for a total transaction of $332,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,835.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,845 shares of company stock worth $13,293,880 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on ZS shares. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. BidaskClub cut shares of Zscaler from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $104.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.46.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS)

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Bank of America Corp DE Sells 121,591 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF
Bank of America Corp DE Sells 121,591 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF
Hanover Insurance Group Inc Receives $129.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages
Hanover Insurance Group Inc Receives $129.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages
Sealed Air Corp Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE
Sealed Air Corp Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE
Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 37,558 Shares of Cabot Microelectronics Co.
Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 37,558 Shares of Cabot Microelectronics Co.
Bank of America Corp DE Sells 251,369 Shares of Fortis Inc
Bank of America Corp DE Sells 251,369 Shares of Fortis Inc
Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Shares Acquired by Bank of America Corp DE
Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Shares Acquired by Bank of America Corp DE


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report