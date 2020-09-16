Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $392,000 Holdings in Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al cut its stake in shares of Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,883 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ZS. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 0.4% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in Zscaler by 1.7% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in Zscaler by 1.7% during the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in Zscaler by 2.4% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in Zscaler during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZS opened at $132.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.03 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.54. Zscaler Inc has a 12 month low of $35.00 and a 12 month high of $163.80.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 26.69% and a negative return on equity of 27.39%. The firm had revenue of $125.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Zscaler Inc will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.94, for a total value of $365,349.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 308,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,032,021.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.73, for a total transaction of $332,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,835.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,845 shares of company stock worth $13,293,880 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on ZS shares. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. BidaskClub cut shares of Zscaler from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $104.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.46.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

