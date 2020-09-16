29,801 Shares in KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) Acquired by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 29,801 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KAR. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in KAR Auction Services during the first quarter worth $26,000. Twin Tree Management LP increased its stake in KAR Auction Services by 197.0% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 3,564 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in KAR Auction Services by 400.9% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 51,053 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 40,860 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in KAR Auction Services by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in KAR Auction Services by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the last quarter.

KAR opened at $15.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. KAR Auction Services Inc has a 1 year low of $9.41 and a 1 year high of $26.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.16, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.47.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.18. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 1.05%. The business had revenue of $419.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KAR Auction Services Inc will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KAR shares. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Northcoast Research upgraded KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on KAR Auction Services from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.57.

KAR Auction Services Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

