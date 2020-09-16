Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Buys New Position in Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,482 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 124.9% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 79.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 276,502 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,012,000 after acquiring an additional 122,769 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 23.7% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 28,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 43,432 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 9,674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TOL opened at $43.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.81. Toll Brothers Inc has a 12 month low of $13.28 and a 12 month high of $49.31. The company has a current ratio of 6.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The construction company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 6.51%. Toll Brothers’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Toll Brothers Inc will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TOL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Toll Brothers in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on Toll Brothers from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Toll Brothers from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Toll Brothers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Toll Brothers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.53.

In other news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total transaction of $1,085,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 350,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,683,038.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $1,435,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 106,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,760,033.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 481,458 shares of company stock valued at $20,469,667. Insiders own 10.94% of the company’s stock.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

