Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Reduces Stake in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al cut its stake in shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,989 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in CIT Group were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in CIT Group by 9,231.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,362,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,171 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in CIT Group by 286.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,786,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,752 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in CIT Group by 14.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,272,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,140 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in CIT Group by 28.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,706,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,980,000 after purchasing an additional 831,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MSD Partners L.P. purchased a new position in CIT Group in the first quarter worth $11,581,000. Institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CIT Group stock opened at $18.01 on Wednesday. CIT Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.02 and a 52 week high of $48.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 1.85.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $411.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.61 million. CIT Group had a negative return on equity of 0.77% and a negative net margin of 14.45%. The company’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that CIT Group Inc. will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.67%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CIT shares. ValuEngine raised CIT Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on CIT Group from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer cut CIT Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut CIT Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on CIT Group from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.71.

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring, receivables management products, and secured supply chain financing; equipment leasing and secured financing to railroads and non-rail companies; equipment financing to small businesses.

