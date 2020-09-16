Balyasny Asset Management LLC Sells 52,507 Shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,743 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 52,507 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,801 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Old National Bancorp by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Old National Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Old National Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $161,000. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Old National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Old National Bancorp from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

Shares of Old National Bancorp stock opened at $13.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Old National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.19 and a 52-week high of $18.74.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $207.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.37 million. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 7.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Old National Bancorp will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.62%.

Old National Bancorp Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

