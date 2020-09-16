Balyasny Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Veritex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veritex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VBTX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 21,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VBTX. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Veritex by 215.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,304,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,230,000 after buying an additional 891,451 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Veritex by 1,387.6% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 916,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,224,000 after acquiring an additional 855,002 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Veritex by 810.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 646,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,029,000 after acquiring an additional 575,253 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Veritex by 59.7% during the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 433,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,676,000 after purchasing an additional 162,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Veritex by 2,158.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 145,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 139,322 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Veritex alerts:

In other news, Director Ned N. Fleming III acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.85 per share, for a total transaction of $35,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeff Kesler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total value of $179,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 6,813 shares of company stock worth $118,383 over the last 90 days. 5.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ VBTX opened at $17.35 on Wednesday. Veritex Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $10.02 and a 12-month high of $29.41. The company has a market cap of $861.38 million, a PE ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Veritex had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 21.27%. The company had revenue of $87.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.10 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Veritex Holdings Inc will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. Veritex’s payout ratio is 29.69%.

VBTX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Veritex from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

About Veritex

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

Featured Story: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veritex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VBTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Veritex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.