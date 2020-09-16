Balyasny Asset Management LLC Makes New $387,000 Investment in Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 21,308 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Meta Financial Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CASH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Meta Financial Group during the first quarter worth $59,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Meta Financial Group by 66.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,737 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 48.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,971 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 97.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,034 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CASH opened at $18.22 on Wednesday. Meta Financial Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.09 and a 12-month high of $40.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $648.23 million, a P/E ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $103.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.37 million. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 20.68%. Equities research analysts predict that Meta Financial Group Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. Meta Financial Group’s payout ratio is 7.52%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CASH shares. BidaskClub cut Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Meta Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Meta Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Meta Financial Group in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Meta Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

In other news, Director William David Tull sold 13,670 shares of Meta Financial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total value of $280,645.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael K. Goik sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total value of $62,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 153,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,214,121.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 99,599 shares of company stock worth $2,034,794. 4.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and checking accounts; and deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily comprise checking accounts and certificate accounts.

