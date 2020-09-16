Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Boosts Stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,249 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $2,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 31.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,820 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 8,670 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the second quarter worth approximately $377,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the second quarter worth approximately $230,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 558.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 65,396 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,602,000 after acquiring an additional 55,467 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 5.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,255 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. 59.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AEM opened at $85.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $20.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 51.78 and a beta of 0.87. Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd has a twelve month low of $31.00 and a twelve month high of $89.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.71.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The mining company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 5.46%. The company had revenue of $557.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Agnico Eagle Mines’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

AEM has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $77.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Scotiabank raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.70.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

