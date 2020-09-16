Balyasny Asset Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,841 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SBSI. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Southside Bancshares by 29.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,870 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 0.9% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 82,788 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 11.0% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,618 shares of the bank’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Southside Bancshares by 1.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,218 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Southside Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. 50.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Southside Bancshares from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Southside Bancshares from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Southside Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

NASDAQ:SBSI opened at $25.64 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $846.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.74 and a 1-year high of $37.89.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $62.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.35 million. Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 7.86%. Equities analysts forecast that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 19th. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.36%.

In other news, Director Tony K. Morgan bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.20 per share, for a total transaction of $54,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Southside Bancshares Company Profile

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

