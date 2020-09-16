Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 443,225 Shares of CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,905,074 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 443,225 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 9.80% of CDK Global worth $493,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 219.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 671 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in CDK Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CDK Global in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 210.2% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CDK Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 1,260 shares of CDK Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.97, for a total value of $55,402.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,982 shares of company stock worth $88,757. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CDK shares. BidaskClub cut CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CDK Global from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on CDK Global from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.75.

CDK Global stock opened at $45.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.76. CDK Global Inc has a twelve month low of $29.12 and a twelve month high of $57.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 1.35.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $449.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.40 million. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 59.65% and a net margin of 10.59%. CDK Global’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that CDK Global Inc will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.67%.

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

