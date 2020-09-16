APG Asset Management N.V. Invests $232,000 in Arcosa Inc (NYSE:ACA)

APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Arcosa Inc (NYSE:ACA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Arcosa by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Arcosa by 0.3% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 220,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,292,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Arcosa by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 219,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,270,000 after buying an additional 80,266 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Arcosa by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 98,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,165,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Arcosa by 3,219.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 62,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after buying an additional 60,485 shares during the period.

Get Arcosa alerts:

Shares of Arcosa stock opened at $44.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.33. Arcosa Inc has a one year low of $28.14 and a one year high of $48.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.24 and its 200-day moving average is $40.35.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.13. Arcosa had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 6.32%. The firm had revenue of $498.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.30 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Arcosa Inc will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Arcosa’s payout ratio is currently 8.51%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ACA shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Arcosa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Arcosa from $47.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.17.

About Arcosa

Arcosa, Inc manufactures and sells infrastructure-related products and services for the construction, energy, and transportation markets. It operates through three segments: Construction Products Group, Energy Equipment Group, and Transportation Products Group. The Construction Products Group segment offers lightweight and natural construction aggregates, and trench shields and shoring products that are used in construction landscape, including commercial, industrial, road and bridge, and underground construction.

Featured Article: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Arcosa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcosa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.