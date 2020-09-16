Les Ressources Yorbeau (TSE:YRB) Stock Price Down 9.1%

Les Ressources Yorbeau Inc (TSE:YRB)’s stock price traded down 9.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 835,182 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 178% from the average session volume of 300,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The firm has a market capitalization of $17.04 million and a P/E ratio of -25.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.05.

Les Ressources Yorbeau Company Profile (TSE:YRB)

Yorbeau Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Québec and Ontario, Canada. It explores for gold and base metal properties. The company's principal properties include a 100% interest in the Rouyn property, which consists of 1 mining concession and 94 claims covering an area of approximately 2,684.88 hectares located in the south of Rouyn-Noranda, Québec; and a 100% interest in the Scott Lake property comprising 3 non-contiguous claim blocks that consists of 129 claims covering an area of approximately 6,337 hectares located in northwestern Québec.

