INV Metals (TSE:INV) Trading Down 9.4%

Posted by on Sep 16th, 2020

Shares of INV Metals Inc (TSE:INV) were down 9.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.48 and last traded at C$0.48. Approximately 114,387 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 157,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.53.

Separately, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$1.75 price target on shares of INV Metals in a research note on Thursday, August 6th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 7.06 and a quick ratio of 6.98. The stock has a market cap of $65.54 million and a PE ratio of -10.21.

INV Metals (TSE:INV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that INV Metals Inc will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About INV Metals (TSE:INV)

INV Metals Inc, a mineral resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal projects primarily in Ecuador. The company's principal property is its 100% owned Loma Larga gold property located to the southwest of the city of Cuenca, Ecuador. It also owns 100% interests in exploration concessions, including Las Peñas, Tierras Coloradas, La Rebuscada, and Carolina.

