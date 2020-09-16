Hillcrest Petroleum (CVE:HRH) Shares Down 7.7%

Hillcrest Petroleum Ltd (CVE:HRH)’s share price dropped 7.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 797,944 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 1,594,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The stock has a market cap of $4.95 million and a PE ratio of -7.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.06 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.04.

In related news, Director Michael Krzus sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.06, for a total value of C$110,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$143,000. Also, Director Donald James Currie sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.05, for a total transaction of C$75,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,919,813 shares in the company, valued at C$445,990.65.

Hillcrest Petroleum Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Canada. It holds an agreement to acquire a 75% working interest in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin located in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as Hillcrest Resources Ltd.

