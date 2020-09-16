Hillcrest Petroleum (CVE:HRH) Shares Down 7.7%

Posted by on Sep 16th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Hillcrest Petroleum Ltd (CVE:HRH)’s share price dropped 7.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 797,944 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 1,594,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The stock has a market cap of $4.95 million and a PE ratio of -7.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.06 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.04.

In related news, Director Michael Krzus sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.06, for a total value of C$110,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$143,000. Also, Director Donald James Currie sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.05, for a total transaction of C$75,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,919,813 shares in the company, valued at C$445,990.65.

Hillcrest Petroleum Company Profile (CVE:HRH)

Hillcrest Petroleum Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Canada. It holds an agreement to acquire a 75% working interest in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin located in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as Hillcrest Resources Ltd.

See Also: What is cost of equity?

Receive News & Ratings for Hillcrest Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillcrest Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Les Ressources Yorbeau Stock Price Down 9.1%
Les Ressources Yorbeau Stock Price Down 9.1%
INV Metals Trading Down 9.4%
INV Metals Trading Down 9.4%
Hillcrest Petroleum Shares Down 7.7%
Hillcrest Petroleum Shares Down 7.7%
Archer Daniels Midland Sets New 12-Month High at $47.30
Archer Daniels Midland Sets New 12-Month High at $47.30
Workhorse Group Reaches New 1-Year High at $24.50
Workhorse Group Reaches New 1-Year High at $24.50
Po.et Market Cap Achieves $5.81 Million
Po.et Market Cap Achieves $5.81 Million


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report